GUJARAT EX SARPANCH HELD FOR SELLING PLOT BY MAKING FAKE WILL OF DECEASED WOMAN

Surat: Former sarpanch of Vesu village in Gujarat's Surat district was arrested for allegedly selling off a plot by making a fake will of the deceased owner. Wife of the buyer, Jayashree Itwala, lodged a complaint of fraud following which an investigation was conducted.

The accused former sarpanch has been identified as Naveen Patel. Jayashree's husband, Naresh Itwala, a resident of Athwalines area of Surat city, had purchased a plot in Vesu and applied for registering it in his name. However, the circle officer rejected his application raising doubts on the land documents that were submitted. On further inquiry, it was found that the owner of the plot is Seemaben Pawardar, who had died 38 years ago.

During the registration process, it came to light that the plot was sold by making a fake will. The former sarpanch of Vesu was also found involved in this fraud.

"Based on the complaint, an investigation was conducted and the former sarpanch has been arrested. Further action is being taken by the police," Lalit Wadia, police Inspector, Surat Crime Branch said.

It has been revealed that Naresh had bought the plot from Punabhai Mer after conducting the usual verification at the head office of Surat Municipal Corporation. It was then stated that Seemaben had died in 1965 and the land was bequeathed by Punabhai Mer.