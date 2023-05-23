GUJARAT COURT SUMMONS DELHI CM KEJRIWAL IN PM MODI DEGREE CASE

Ahmedabad Gujarat A Gujarat Court issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on June 7 in a case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi s degreeThe counsel of the petitioner advocate Amit Nayak said that the Metropolitan Magistrates Court Ahmedabad has summoned both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh On April 15 the Court had asked both accused Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to be present before the court Today was fixed as the date of the hearing But it seems there was not much clarity in the summons so the judge has ordered that fresh summons and complaint copies be issued to both accused The next date of hearing is June 7 Nayak told reporters hereEarlier on March 31 Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission CIC order and ruled that the Prime Minister s Office PMO need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister s degree Reacting over this the Delhi CM slammed BJP and said that Prime Minister should put his college degrees in the public domain Does not the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court Why And those who demand to see their degree will be fined What is this happening Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country he said in the tweet ANI