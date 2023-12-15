Chhotaudepur: A court in Chhotaudepur district of Guajrat has sentenced a rape accused to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him in connection with the sexual assault of 2021, sources said. It is learnt that the court also ordered to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim in the sexual assault case.

The Additional Sessions Court of Chhotaudepur has sentenced an accused of rape which took place in Kukna village of Bodeli tehsil of Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 besides directing to pay the compensation to the victim.

The rape case: According to Rajendra Parmar, the lawyer representing the rape survivor, the sexual assault case dates back to October 10, 2021 when the girl, studying in ITI in Jabu village of Bodeli tehsil at the time, was kidnapped by the accused identified as Hardik Babubhai of Kukna village. After kidnapping the girl, the accused took her to a field and raped her, the girl said in her complaint.

Lawyer Parmar said that when the victim's friend called the victim's mother and told her about the incident, the victim's mother reached the spot. Later, a case of rape was registered against the accused at the concerned police station.

Court' stern punishment: When the case came up for hearing When in the Bodeli Additional Sessions Court of Chhota Udepur, the court, accepting the sharp arguments of lawyer Rajendra Parmar with strong and convincing evidence, declared the accused guilty. Magistrate Andalit Tiwari of Chhotaudepur Bodeli Additional Sessions Court accordingly ordered ten years rigorous imprisonment to the accused Hardik and a fine of Rs 20,000 along with a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.