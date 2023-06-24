Jamnagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced financial assistance to the families of the victims of a building collapse in Jamnagar city on Friday. CM Patel while taking to Twitter on his official Twitter handle wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the collapse of a residential building in Jamnagar. I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government has given the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh and the injured Rs 50000”.

Three people were killed while seven others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Sadhna Colony area of Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Friday. The incident took place in residential block number 69 of Sadhna Colony area. Officials said that the 30-year-old residential building which belonged to the Gujarat Housing Board, had already been declared unsafe.

Following the collapse of the building, a total of eight persons were rescued by the locals and fire brigade personnel. However, three of the injured persons succumbed to injuries while others are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobindsingh government hospital. The deceased were identified as Jaypal Swadia (35), Mittal Swadia (35) and Shivraj (4).

Municipal commissioner D N Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operation. There were a total of six flats in the three-storey building. Meanwhile local BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja, who visited the injured at the hospital, said that the two women injured in the incident will be provided financial assistance under Prime Minister Su-Kanya scheme.