GUJARAT CLASS 9 STUDENT MAKES AN ELECTRIC BICYCLE WITH HIS INGENUITY

Rajkot (Gujarat): At a time when students are seen spending their time on social media and watching other games and videos, a class 9 student of Adarsh School in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district has made an electric bicycle, which is the center of attraction and is also pollution free.

The student Hans Chavadiya, using his skill and intelligence has made an electric bicycle from a normal bicycle. Managing Trustee of Adarsh Education Society Kartike Parekh told ETV Bharat that at present, children and youth are involved in social media activities on cell phones and watching reels and wasting time.

"Many youth and students are playing games on social media and students and youth are also getting involved in online betting, hence, Adarsh Education Society has made efforts from the beginning to motivate the students. 'Atal Thinking Lab' has been constructed in the school, which is aiding the students," added Parekh.

School principal Paresh Vaghela said that nowadays students are using their mobile phones more, but instead of wasting time, a student studying in ninth class in school used the his and intelligence wisely. "He has developed an electric bicycle, which is a matter of pride."