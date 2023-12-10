Gujarat: Class 9 student makes an electric bicycle with his ingenuity
Published: 1 hours ago
Rajkot (Gujarat): At a time when students are seen spending their time on social media and watching other games and videos, a class 9 student of Adarsh School in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district has made an electric bicycle, which is the center of attraction and is also pollution free.
The student Hans Chavadiya, using his skill and intelligence has made an electric bicycle from a normal bicycle. Managing Trustee of Adarsh Education Society Kartike Parekh told ETV Bharat that at present, children and youth are involved in social media activities on cell phones and watching reels and wasting time.
"Many youth and students are playing games on social media and students and youth are also getting involved in online betting, hence, Adarsh Education Society has made efforts from the beginning to motivate the students. 'Atal Thinking Lab' has been constructed in the school, which is aiding the students," added Parekh.
School principal Paresh Vaghela said that nowadays students are using their mobile phones more, but instead of wasting time, a student studying in ninth class in school used the his and intelligence wisely. "He has developed an electric bicycle, which is a matter of pride."
Hans Chavadiya said that the bicycle made by him is currently available at Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,00. "After three hours of charging, this bicycle runs for 30 to 40 kilometers and its speed is 30 to 40 kilometers per hour," quipped Chavadiya. He also thanked his school for supporting his endevour.