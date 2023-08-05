GUJARAT BJP LEADER PRADEEPSINH VAGHELA RESIGNS AS GENERAL SECRETARY AHEAD OF LOK SABHA POLLS

Ahmedabad(Gujarat): In a decision that has shaken the political landscape of Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Pradeepsinh Vaghela, the State general secretary of Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has tendered his resignation from the party. News agency ANI quoted him as saying that he has resigned from the post of general secretary.

Rajni Patel, general secretary of BJP Gujarat while addressing the media, disclosed that Vaghela cited personal reasons for his decision, which has now been officially accepted. However, the speculations about Pradeepsinh Vaghela's resignation had been circulating for several days prior to the official announcement. The announcement has come at a time when there have been speculations of a rift between Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and Vaghela.

Hailing from Bakrana village in Sanand, Pradeepsinh Vaghela was appointed as the BJP State general secretary on August 10, 2016. He was the youngest general secretary of the state. Also, he was given significant national-level responsibilities by the Gujarat BJP in November 2020. His role as the co-in charge for the GHMC elections showcased his growing influence within the party.

Pradeepsinh Vaghela took charge as the general secretary for Gujarat BJP's South Zone. He was charged with overseeing coordination between the party and the government. However, his resignation has led to an immediate reshuffle, with Rajni Patel, the general secretary of BJP North Zone, taking on these crucial responsibilities. Earlier in April 2023, another general secretary Bhargav Bhatt was removed from the post by the party. Now, this is the second occasion that a party general secretary has lost a powerful post in the state organisation under Patil’s leadership.