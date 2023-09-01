GUJARAT AUTO DRIVER ON A MISSION TO REPAIR POTHOLED ROADS IN KUTCH

Kutch: While most of us crib about bad roads and the government's apathy towards them, a rickshaw puller in Kutch region of Gujarat is on a mission to repair roads by filling the potholes in the region at his own expenditure. After the recent rain in Bhuj city, small and big potholes have been formed on most of the roads. Major potholes on the main roads have been repaired by the administration, but many more potholes are still there on other roads of the city making them vulnerable to accidents.

The city's philanthropic rickshaw puller Haji Langha has come forward to remove potholes in the city and in the spirit of human service, along with his friends, he is working on laying asphalt on the potholes. Hajibhai, who has been driving a rickshaw for the last 30 years in Bhuj, works to fill potholes on public roads with asphalt.

Hajibhai, who was filling potholes near Lal Tekri in Bhuj, told ETV Bharat that he has been taking students to school for the last 30 years. He said that once he saw a woman falling into a pit and thought about repairing the road patch. “I realized that potholes can sometimes cause major damage due to small accidents, so filling potholes was started with the idea of saving life and property,” Hajibhai said.

He said that he works from 8 to 9 am in the morning to fill the potholes as a goodwill gesture. Hajibhai said that he along with fellow rickshaw pullers transports waste asphalt in rickshaws to various roads to fill the potholes. Hajibhai said that he has also been keeping a first aid kit in his rickshaw for the last 30 years for emergency situations.

Besides, he also keeps water coolers in their rickshaw for the passengers for free. Hajibhai is not doing this work against the administration or because the system does not allow it. He said that instead of wasting free time in the morning, he puts to use the time for good.