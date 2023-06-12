GUJARAT ATS NABS MAN FROM SRINAGAR IN ISKP MODULE CASE FIVE HELD SO FAR

Ahmedabad Gujarat The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad on Monday arrested a man from Srinagar for his alleged association with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province ISKP module taking the number of people arrested so far to five including a womanSrinagar resident Zubair Ahmed Munshi is arrested and being brought to Ahmedabad on transit remand the ATS said in a release On June 9 ATS busted an ISKP module and arrested three men and a Suratbased woman for their alleged association with the terror group an UNdesignated terrorist organisationThe three men who were picked up from Porbandar on June 9 also hailed from Srinagar while the woman is a resident of Surat the ATS had said A case was registered against the four under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA The interrogation revealed that Munshi is also part of the ISKP module and all the five were radicalised by their handler Abu HamzaThe ATS managed to access a cloud storage account of the accused persons and found a video in which they can be seen pledging allegiance to ISKP while flashing sharp weapons the release said As directed by Abu Hamza the three men Ubed Nasir Mir Hanan Hayat Shol and Mohd Hajim Shah had reached Porbandar to work as fishermen on boats They planned to cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and reach Afghanistan via Iran and join ISKP the ATS said adding they found mobile phones tablets and sharp weapons in the bags of the accusedTheir handler had planned to release their prerecorded videos and photographs after their sacrifice in Afghanistan said the release During a search at the woman s residence in Saiyedpura area in Suart ATS found copies of various publications promoting radicalisation including ISKP s mouthpiece Voice of Khorasan it said adding the woman admitted to having been in touch with Abu Hamza and was also close to Munshi The seized literature includes the messages which primarily appeal to all Muslims including women to engage in Jihad and shun democracy besides a warning for the people of other religions including the residents of the country of cows the ATS said