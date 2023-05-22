Ahmedabad The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad ATS has busted an AlQaeda module and arrested four members who hail from Bangladesh but have been living illegally in Ahmedabad an official said on MondayThe preliminary investigation has revealed that the four members of the proscribed terror outfit were trained by their handlers based in Bangladesh before the quartet was sent to India They were tasked with raising funds for AlQaeda s illegal activities radicalising local youths and persuading them to join the terror outfit said Deputy Inspector General Gujarat ATS Deepan BhadranThey were arrested from different parts of Ahmedabad under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 38 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA Bhadran told reporters at the ATS headquarters The four alleged members of AlQaeda are identified as Mohammad Sojib Munna Khalid Ansari Azharul Islam Ansari and Mominul Ansari Based on a specific tipoff we first picked up Sojib who used to live in the Rakhial area of Ahmedabad for questioning Sojib told us that he and three others are part of AlQaeda s network and were taking instructions from their Bangladeshbased handler Shariful Islam Through Islam these youths met one Shayba head of AlQaeda s operations in Bangladesh s Mymensingh district said BhadranThe ATS subsequently nabbed Munna Azharul and Mominul from the Narol area of the city where they were working in factories by posing as Indian citizens The ATS found Aadhaar and PAN cards and some literature published by the terror outfit s media wing AsSahab Media from the rented rooms of the trio said Bhadran Before entering India illegally these youths were trained by their handlers on using encrypted chat applications and VPN Using forged documents these accused made their Aadhaar and PAN cards Apart from Gujarat they had contacted youths from other states to radicalise them We have learnt that they were successful in radicalizing some youths at least two persons the senior ATS officer said The ATS will conduct an indepth investigation on aspects like who helped the quartet in crossing the IndiaBangladesh border their method of collecting funds local contacts and the number of persons radicalised by them he said PTI