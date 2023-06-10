Porbandar Gujarat The AntiTerrorist Squad ATS of Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested four persons from the Porbandar for having links with an international terrorist organisation According to sources a special team of the ATS was active for the past few days for conducting a special operation in Porbander and surrounding areas Also read Kerala Jailed IS operative s mother expresses shock over govt s refusal to repatriate prisonerSources said that during their operations led by DIG Dipen Bhadran the ATS apprehended four people including a foreign national associated with the terrorist organization The police found that the four accused have links with an international terrorist organisationAccording to the police the accused were active members of the IS module with plans to abscond and officially join the terror group For the past year or so they had been engaging in regular communication and were reportedly radicalised by their Pakistani handlers the police added The crackdown on the IS module began on Friday under the leadership of Bhadran and Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi The apprehended suspects had been under the surveillance of the ATS for an extended period during which their activities were meticulously documented and trackedThe other officers involved in the operation were DYSP KK Patel DYSP Shankar Chowdhury In 2017 the Gujarat ATS arrested two suspected IS terrorists reportedly brothers who were purportedly preparing to launch a series of bombings at various religious sites across the state The arrests had taken place in Rajkot and BhavnagarAslo read NIA court in MP s Jabalpur extends remand of three alleged ISIS members till Jun 10