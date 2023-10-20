GUJARAT ATS ARRESTS MAN FOR SPYING SHARING DEFENCE INFORMATION WITH PAK AGENCY

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man, who was allegedly working as a spy for a Pakistani agency, from Tarapur town, officials said. The case is being investigated and Gujarat ATS is expected to release an official information in this regard soon.

The suspected espionage agent from Anand has been accused of sharing personal information about family members of the personnel of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with Pakistan. Sources said that the Gujarat ATS had been keeping an eye on the man for a long time. He used to allegedly hack the mobile phones of family members of officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After accessing the personal information about the family members, he allegedly used to leak it to the Pakistan agency.

Along with this, he allegedly used to send information about activities of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to Pakistan. It has also been revealed that the accused has contacts with many Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and allegedly shared information to them, sources said.

The investigators are probing into the matter and trying to find out as to what information he has shared with Pakistan so far. It has been revealed that the accused targeted children of personnel studying in the Army schools. He allegedly urged personnel to download malicious Apps on their mobiles and upload photographs of their children with the national flag and would later share these with Pakistani intelligence agency.