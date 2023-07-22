GUJARAT A BABY WITH TWO NOSES BORN IN A PRIVATE HOSPITAL CONDITION NORMAL

Sabarkantha (Gujarat): In a rare case, a baby boy was born with two noses at a private hospital in Himmatnagar in Gujarat on Friday, July 21. However, to keep the baby's condition normal, he was shifted to another private hospital. Now, the condition of the baby is stated to be normal, the doctors said on Saturday.

The newborn's family was initially tensed after the birth of the baby but now with his condition being normal, they have heaved a sigh of relief. Doctors have said that one in every 8,000 to 15,000 babies is born this way and the body parts of the baby are enlarged.

Pediatrician Dr Dhaval Patel said in future an attempt will be made to make the baby boy normal again through an operation. "Currently the baby has been kept under observation inside the neonatal intensive care unit. If the baby boy's condition remains normal, he will be discharged from the hospital soon," Dr Patel said.

According to Dr Patel, genetic diseases could be the reason for the birth of this baby boy with two noses. "Before proceeding with the operation as and when we deem fit, we will take the consent of the family. It is a must," Dr Patel added. Another doctor at the hospital, where the baby was born, said that doctors were surprised by the development.

