GUJARAT 41 MORE STOLEN GOLD COINS RECOVERED ANOTHER ACCUSED HELD

Navsari (Gujarat): As many as 41 more gold coins found during the renovation of an ancestral house in Bilimora here, which were stolen by workers, have been recovered by the Navsari Local Crime Branch (LCB), a senior police official said on Thursday.

According to the Navsari Police Commissioner, one more accused identified as Mukesh Behadia has been arrested for "stealing' the coins" and a total of 240 gold coins have been recovered so far.

"In October 2023, one Hawa Bibi filed a complaint against a contractor and his workers. We arrested Ramku, Raju, Banjari and Sagir from Madhya Pradesh with 199 stolen gold coins. Contractor Sarfaraz was also arrested," police added.

It is understood that the police had taken the five accused on remand for eight days. When Hawa Bibi came to know that the police had apprehended the workers and the contractor stealing gold coins, she reached Navsari from the United Kingdom and thanked the officers and employees of Navsari District Police.

Police added that Mukesh Genti, brother of accused Raju, revealed that he had mortgaged the coins to one Soni Gopal Omprakash Gupta of Madhya Pradesh for Rs 5.81 lakh.