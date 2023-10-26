GUJARAT 13 STUDENTS BEATEN WITH HOT IRON RODS FOR MISBEHAVING IN CLASS EDUCATION MINISTER ORDERS INQUIRY

Sabarkantha (Gujarat): Thirteen tribal children of Nachiketa Institute under the aegis of Kheroj Gram Nidhi Charitable Trust sustained serious burn injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by teachers with hot iron rods for playing pranks in class. Parents have lodged a complaint demanding immediate action against the accused while the education minister has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter.

According to the complaint, the children were beaten with hot iron rods in various parts of their bodies for "misbehaving" in class. An employee of the organisation said that the children were playing pranks in class and so were beaten up to discipline them. The incident took place three months ago, he said.

Three days back, the parents submitted a written complaint to the school wherein they demanded strict action against all those involved in the incident. Parents alleged that despite lodging a complaint with the school, no action was taken against the accused. Following which, they approached the Kharoj police station and also lodged a complaint there.

After the matter came to light, the local people protested against the school authorities for inaction. Finally, the education minister has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and directed that those involved in the incident be identified immediately.

Parents alleged that even the police were reluctant to take action so they approached the district administration. Following which, police initiated an inquiry, they alleged. Parents said they have submitted complaints at Kharoj police station, collector and the district primary education officer in this regard.