Banaskantha: In a tragic incident, an elderly man and his two granddaughters were crushed to death while crossing a railway track beside their house in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Thursday morning, an official said. According to the official said that the incident took place in village Kidotar of Amirgarh taluka around 11:45 in the morning.

While divulging more details into the incident, HP Desai (PI, Railway Police) said that Obsingh Lalsingh of Kidotar village of Amirgarh taluka was crossing the railway track with his two granddaughters. As they were trying to cross the railway line, they were suddenly hit hit by the Yoganagari train. PI, Railway Police HP Desai said that the daughters and grandfather died on the spot in the incident.

Also read: Railway officials in Vadodara thwart sinister attempt to derail train with metal fencing pole

Soon after the incident, Railway police personnel reached the spot to probe the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway. After informing the police, railway police and local police immediately reached the spot. The bodies of all three have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. A crowd of people gathered at the spot of the incident.