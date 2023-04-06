GOLD PLATED 350 KG LORD HANUMAN IDOL INSTALLED AT A HOUSE IN SURAT

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): A devotee of Lord Hanuman installed a 350 kg gold-plated Lord Hanuman idol inside his house in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Businessman Sheetal Bhai has installed the 6.5 feet idol inside his house to worship Lord Hanuman every day. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sheetal Bhai said, "The idol is 6.5 feet tall and is around 350 kg. It is made of silver and plated with gold. The Rudra form can be seen in the idol. It took six months to carve the idol and artisans of Rajasthan's Udaipur made it."

According to Sheetal Bhai, the family discussed about the idol before making it and observed the idols of Hanuman installed in the country and abroad on the internet. However, a picture of Lord Hanuman's Rudra form surfaced on Instagram and after searching for months they decided to make the idol in Rudra form.

Sheetal Bhai's son said that any Hanuman devotee can visit their house and have a darshan. The family informed that a priest from Maharashtra, who has done PhD in Sanskrit reached there for worship. Earlier, a Sai Baba devotee donated a diamond-studded gold crown to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra. The crown was presented by a UK-based businessman. The crown weighs around 368 grams. The businessman, Kanari Subari Patel handed over the ornament to the members of the Saibaba Trust.

