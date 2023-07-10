Surat (Gujarat): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 48.2 kg of gold paste estimated to worth Rs 25 crore at the international airport here from three passengers, who were travelling from Sharjah, and an official. The DRI in a release said it has busted a smuggling syndicate by arresting the four persons.

It is one of the biggest seizures in recent times. "Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah by Air India Express Flight No. IX172 at Surat International Airport on July 7 suspected to be carrying gold in paste form to be smuggled into India," a DRI official said.

He said the DRI found 43.5 kg of gold in paste form concealed in 20 white colour packets hidden in five black belts in their baggage. "The gold was concealed for smuggling into India with the help of officials posted at the Surat international airport. The exchange of gold was planned to be done in a toilet located before the immigration checkpoint to evade screening and examination by authorities" the official added.

According to the DRI official, subsequent actions resulted in the further recovery of 4.67 kg of gold in paste form. "It was found abandoned in the men's washroom adjacent to the immigration checkpoint, which was handed over by the CISF to DRI," the official added.

The statements of the three passengers were recorded under the Customs Act, 1962 and the trio and an official have been arrested, the official said without sharing additional details of the four persons. The official added that it seems an organised smuggling racket has been operating at the Surat international airport.

The sleuths of DRI are further investigating the matter. On July 3, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport in Tamil Nadu intercepted a male passenger and seized 382.00 grammes of 24-carat gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh.

