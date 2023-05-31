GIRLS OUTSHINE BOYS PASS PERCENTAGE WORSENS BY 14 PERCENT AS GSEB DECLARES ANNUAL CLASS 12 GENERAL STREAM RESULTS

Gandhinagar: Girls have edged boys in the General Stream results of the Gujarat annual Class 12 examination declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday. In a cause of worry for the Education Department, the overall pass percentage has declined by nearly 14 percent than last year even as the number of schools recording 100 percent results has declined considerably.

According to the official data released by the GSEB, a total of 4,77,392 regular students appeared for the Class 12 Commerce and Arts examination in March this year out of which 3,49,792 students have passed the examination with a pass percentage of 73.27 percent. Significantly, girls have outshone boys in terms of the pass percentage.

While the pass percentage for boys is 67.03 percent, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 80.39 percent, the official data said.

Pass percentage worsens by over 13 percent: In a cause of worry, the pass percentage in the Gujarat annual Class 12 examination declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday has declined by 13.64 percent as compared to last year when the pass percentage was recorded at 86.91.

Decline in number of schools recording 100 percent result: The GSEB General Stream results have recorded a massive decline in the number of schools recording 100 percent results. According the data, as many as 1264 schools had recorded 100% result in class 12 general stream examination in March 2022 exam. The number has reduced to only 311. Likewise, in 2022 a lone school recorded less than 10% result which has jumped to 44 this year.

English medium students edge Gujrati medium counterparts: In another cause of worry for the Gujarat government and a setback for the Gujarati language, English medium students have edged Gujarati medium counterparts in the GSEB General Stream Class 12 results. According to the data, English medium students have recorded 79.16% pass percentage against 72.83 among Gujarati medium students.

Kutch district records highest pass percentage: Kutch district of Gujarat has recorded the best results with 84.59 percent candidates passing the exam. On the other hand, Dahod district has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 54.67 percent.