Vadodara: A girl has been allegedly raped by a youth in Vadodara after he befriended her on social media. The incident took place in the Savli area of the district. Police sources said that the girl, a second-year college student, has stated in her complaint that she came to know the accused through Instagram two years ago and gradually started chatting with him.

She alleged that not only did the accused identified as Faizal Zakir Dewan forced her into unnatural sex but also hurled castist abuses at her. Police said that the victim stated in her complaint alleged that Faisl used to tell her that since she had established a physical relationship with her he will not allow her to go anywhere and would keep her as a concubine.

She further alleged that the accused used to rape her and threatened to make the photos of the act viral on social media unless she tried to resist. She also claimed that the accused used to beat her up before raping her.

According to police initially, the girl kept silent fearing social stigma, but recently unable to bear the torture anymore lodged a written complaint at the Savli police station. They also said that a case of rape under the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the accused adding that he is yet to be arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the Savli Police Station In Charge .M. Kamadiya said that the medical examination of the girl has been conducted and the case is being investigated by Deputy SP C.N. Chowdhary.