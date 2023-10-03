GIRL FROM BENGAL DIES BY SUICIDE IN SURAT HOTEL ROOM OVER LOVE AFFAIR

Surat: A 28-year-old woman from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Surat. No suicide note was found from the spot. Investigations are underway, police said.

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman ended her life over her affair with a cab driver. "The incident took place in room number 405 of Casa Flornesia OYO Hotel under the jurisdiction of Pal police station on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rimya Ashutosh Das. She was a native of West Bengal and came to Surat a month ago," DL Pargi, sub-inspector of Pal police station said.

According to police, Rimya became friends with cab driver, Junaid Hussain, resident of Surat on social media six months back. On September 6, Rimya came to stay at the hotel and was often seen with Junaid, Pargi said.

"It seems that the two were in a relationship and Junaid would come to meet her in the hotel. Junaid lives near Rustampura mosque and effort is on to interrogate him," police said. The CCTV footage of the hotel has been handed over to the police and it is being examined for further information.

Probe is on to determine as to what had actually happened on the day of the woman's death. "Prima facie it seems that she committed suicide but the events that led her to take such a drastic step is being investigated. Also, the hotel staff are being questioned. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. It is likely that we may get some more information after we going through the post-mortem report," police said.

