Gandhinagar: As the countdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 begins, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is brimming with enthusiasm and anticipation. The occasion has been marked by a spectacular sand sculpture of PM Modi that has taken center stage in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, filling the hearts of party members with pride and excitement.

This awe-inspiring creation, composed of a staggering 150 tonnes of soil brought all the way from Patan in Gujarat, has been orchestrated by Anirudh Dave, a dedicated BJP MLA hailing from Mandvi. Dave's vision behind this remarkable initiative is to transcend the conventional boundaries of art, bringing the unique and captivating form of sand sculpture from the shores to urban areas.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi's connection with sand art goes back to his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In 2008, he visited Mandvi beach and was captivated by the skillful sand art crafted by local sculptors. His admiration for this distinctive form of art led him to encourage the people of Gujarat to embrace it and make it a cultural and artistic pursuit.

Following Modi's inspirational words, Anil Joshi, a talented artist, played a pivotal role in crafting the magnificent Gandhinagar sand sculpture of the Prime Minister. Joshi's artistic prowess extends far beyond Gandhinagar, encompassing sculptures created at various coastal locations such as Porbandar, Dwarka, Mandvi, and other beaches across Gujarat.

What makes this sand sculpture even more special is the thoughtful choice of theme. It encapsulates the essence of G20 and highlights India's remarkable progress in poverty alleviation over the past nine years. Additionally, it pays homage to India's ground breaking achievement of successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the unexplored south pole of the Moon, a feat that remains unrivalled by any other nation.

As the birthday of Prime Minister Modi approaches, this artistic tribute adds a unique and vibrant dimension to the celebrations. It serves as a platform for party leaders and supporters to come together, celebrating not only the leader himself but also the nation's remarkable achievements on the global stage. It is a testament to the power of art and its ability to convey complex ideas and emotions, allowing us to appreciate the journey and milestones of a dynamic and visionary leader like Narendra Modi. The sand sculpture stands as a symbol of unity, creativity, and the enduring spirit of India.

