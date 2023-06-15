Hyderabad: Despite losing its steam a bit, Cyclone Biparjoy continued to batter coastal areas even hours before its predicted landfall.

Frightening visuals shared on social media gave enough indication of the sound and fury of the cyclone which kept barrelling through coastal districts damaging houses and uprooting trees. Biparjoy is supposed to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening. Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

With Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and thundershowers, accompanied by maximum surface wind speeds of 65-85 kmph (in gusts) in the districts of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar within the next hour. Rainfall has already begun in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch and even some parts of Ahmedabad. Heavy winds continued throughout the day.

Similarly, the districts of Junagadh, Rajkot and Jamnagar can expect heavy rainfall and thundershowers, with wind speeds ranging from 40-60 kmph (in gusts) during the same timeframe. Trees have fallen and some houses have been damaged in Kutch. Cyclone Biparjoy's current location is the northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 22.8oN and longitude 67.35oE. It is situated approximately 135 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port, 190 km west-northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 170 km west-southwest of Naliya, 280 km west-northwest of Porbandar, and 230 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).The expected landfall areas are Saurashtra, Kutch, and the adjoining Pakistan coast.

The landfall point is projected to be between Mandvi and Karachi, near Jakhau Port, with the process beginning from the evening of June 15 and continuing until midnight. During landfall, the cyclone is anticipated to bring winds with speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph. It is predicted that the cyclone's impact could lead to the inundation of low-lying areas in these districts, with the water level expected to be 2-3 meters above the astronomical tide. The astronomical tides in these districts could reach up to 3-6 meters at different locations.

Sea conditions will remain disturbed in the northeast Arabian Sea due to cyclone Biparjoy, the MeT department said. It warned fishermen against venturing out to the sea.

"Offshore activities, port and industrial activities and oil explorations should be regulated today," the IMD said. Preparations for protection against the cyclone are on in full swing on the Gujarat coasts. District authorities have also been sharing timely updates on evacuation measures and the provision of temporary shelters for evacuees.

Teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also been mobilised to assist locals, help with evacuation and provide relief in affected areas. Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat and the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka.