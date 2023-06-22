Surat (Gujarat): A four-year-old girl child was raped and left with major injuries in her private parts with police nabbing the culprit of the heinous crime on the basis of CCTV footage in Surat city of Gujarat on Thursday.

The accused was arrested from city's Ichhapore locality. During the sexual assault, the child had sustained third-degree wounds in her private parts, her face and a pelvic portion had abrasive wounds, said the medical superintendent of New Civil Hospital, where the victim has been undergoing treatment.

"Around 2 o'clock in the night, the child was wheeled into the emergency ward of the hospital in a critical condition. It took almost two hours to perform surgery on the victim. The girl child has not regained consciousness. She is in a semi-conscious state in the ICU. Her condition is still critical," said Dr Ganesh Govekar, medical superintendent of the New Civil Hospital.

The hair-raising incident happened at a construction site in the area. The child was sleeping along with her parents when the accused took her away and raped her. The parents woke up to a rude shock when they saw the child returning home crying and writhing in pain. She was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital.

"We are migrant workers hailing from a village in Madhya Pradesh. We are living in Surat to eke out a livelihood for the past several years. I have two daughters. We went to sleep around 9 o'clock. In the night around 2 am, my younger daughter asked me for water. She was bleeding and wrapped in a cloth. When I asked what happened to her. She was unable to explain. We immediately called an ambulance and took her to the Hospital," said the victim's father.

Police arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage within a few hours of the crime. He was nabbed from Ichhapur RJD Park. The police took the statement of the family and registered a complaint under the POSCO Act against the accused.