Surat(Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sodomised a five-year-old boy on the pretext of feeding him samosa in Gujarat's Surat, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Pandesara area on Saturday, they said. The accused has been identified as Sagar Parshuram, originally from Odisha's Balasore. The accused works in a textile factory and was staying in Vishnunagar of Surat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijaysingh Gurjar said that the boy was playing in front of his house and the accused mistook him to be a girl because of his long hair and abducted him. The accused then took the boy a few distance away and committed the crime. He then left the child at his home. However, the boy's parents after witnessing his condition admitted him to New Civil Hospital for treatment.

The medical reports revealed that the boy was sodomised. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The police examined the CCTV footage and arrested the accused within a few hours, DCP Gurjar said. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime. Further action will be taken according to the law, the police said.