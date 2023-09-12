DRI SEIZES ANTIQUE TREASURES WORTH RS 26 CRORE AT MUNDRA PORT IN GUJARAT

Kutch(Gujarat): TThe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a breathtaking assortment of invaluable antiques worth Rs 26 crores in the international market at Mundra Port in the Kutch district on Monday. A high-ranking DRI official provided details of this extraordinary discovery.

The seized collection comprises an array of priceless antiques, with some dating back to the 19th century. These artefacts primarily originate from various European nations, most notably Britain and the Netherlands. Among the treasures unearthed by the DRI are ancient sculptures, exquisite utensils, masterful paintings, intricately crafted furniture, and an array of other items that hold immense historical and artistic significance. As investigations unfold, one key element remains shrouded in mystery – the sender and receiver of this intriguing consignment.

According to the DRI official, this operation was set into motion following a specific intelligence tip-off. DRI officials identified an import container that was en route from Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The container's declaration to Customs raised eyebrows, as it was labelled as 'Unaccompanied Baggage for Personal Effects.' This unusual declaration was the first clue that something extraordinary was afoot.

Also read: West Bengal: DRI seizes gold worth over Rs five crore before being smuggled; eight held

The implications of this discovery extend beyond national borders. The DRI intends to collaborate with international counterparts and enlist the expertise of art and cultural heritage specialists to trace the provenance of these invaluable items. The investigation into this case has only just begun, with the primary objective being not only to identify the owner of these priceless treasures but also to dismantle the intricate network of art trafficking that may be operating across various regions.

The seized antiques represent a significant cultural and historical heritage, and their retrieval is not merely a matter of monetary value but a preservation of human history itself. These treasures serve as a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of bygone eras, and their illegal trade threatens the loss of invaluable cultural heritage. The DRI's efforts are not only commendable but also essential in safeguarding our shared history.

Also read: 'Shocking, SEBI concealed important facts and slept over DRI alert’, SC told in Adani-Hindenburg controversy