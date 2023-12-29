Surat: A doctor of Anand Surgical and Orthopedic Hospital in Surat was arrested on charges of medical negligence over the death of his patient, who passed away following excessive bleeding during appendix surgery.

The case dates back to July 5, 2022 when Priyankaben Vivekbhai Anghan, a resident of Sarthana area, was admitted for appendix operation at Anand Surgical and Orthopedic Hospital located on the 3rd floor of Royal Arcade near Sarthana Jakatnaka.

During surgery, which was performed by Dr Niteshkumar Parsottambhai Savaliya, the patient's blood vessel had got punctured leading to an excessive blood loss. Before the woman could be stabilised, she passed away on the operation table.

The family members of the deceased accused the surgeon of medical negligence and demanded his arrest. A report prepared later revealed negligence on the part of the doctor which led to the patient's death.

"A case of medical negligence was registered against the doctor and investigations were initiated. During investigation, samples were collected and sent to the forensic lab for verification", Viral Patel, inspector of Sarthana police station said.

The family of the deceased patient complained that the woman was admitted to the hospital after suffering from severe abdominal pain. The doctor suggested an appendix operation and the family members agreed to it.

"However, during the operation, a nearby vein was pierced and Priyankaben lost around 1.20 litres of blood. It was found that she died due to excessive blood loss", a relative of the deceased said.