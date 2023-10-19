Surat (Ahmedabad): A person was bludgeoned to death by three other people following a dispute over just Rs 100 in the Varachha area of ​​Surat city in Gujarat. The shocking incident was reported on October 17 at around 3 pm. The three accused were later arrested by the Surat Crime Branch police.

Deceased Munna, a daily wager had an argument with three other people over borrowing Rs 100. The three assailants were asking for repayment of the loan money resulting in a heated exchange between them. Following the altercation, Sonu along with two other associates Sadhu and Suresh bludgeoned Munna to death. The three accused hit Munna eight to ten times on his head and mouth.

After sustaining fatal injuries, Munna was rushed to a hospital by an ambulance as someone had dialled the 108 helpline service. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case was registered by the Varachha police and an investigation was launched. After the gruesome crime, the three accused were on the run. Police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Finally, the Surat Crime Branch arrested the three assailants Sadhu Pradhan, Suresh Kumar Saroj and Sonu. All the three accused were handed over to Varachha police by the Surat crime branch, said DCP Bhakti Thakar.