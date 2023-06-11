Porbandar Gujarat The Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday said that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm The IMD also said Biparjoy is likely to cross SaurashtraKutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm VSCS the India Meteorological Department said on SundayAccording to the IMD the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres southsouthwest of Porbandar 530 km southsouthwest of Dwarka and 610 km southsouthwest of Naliya in Kutch in Gujarat on Sunday morning VSCS very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into an ESCS extremely severe cyclonic storm at 550 am on Sunday about 480 km SouthSouth West of Porbandar 530 km SouthSouth West of Dwarka and 610 km SouthSouth West of NaliyaAlso read Very severe cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours IMD High waves observed at Gujarat s Tithal Beach Bijarpoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi Gujarat and Karachi Pakistan around noon of June 15 as VSCS very severe cyclonic storm the IMD said in Tweet The IMD further issued an advisory in the early hours of Sunday and said during the day wind speeds will touch 4050 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast It will further increase to 4555 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday and 5060 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during Tuesday and WednesdayThe IMD also said that on Thursday squally wind speed reaching 5565 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Saurashtra coast It added that the sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain rough to very rough till Wednesday and very rough to high on Thursday In view of Biparjoy the weather body has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea north Arabian Sea during June 1215 and along and off SaurashtraKutch coasts till June 15 It further advised those out at sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciouslyThe IMD further said In view of the above the state governments are advised to keep a close watch monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures District authorities are advised accordingly Also read IMD declares monsoon onset over Kerala