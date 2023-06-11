New Delhi Sensing an urgency over the forecast of approaching cyclone Biparjoy which is set to barrel through the Gujarat coast Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday chaired a meeting of National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of central ministries agencies and Gujarat government to deal with the impending cyclone which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones he also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area Cyclone Biparjoy which is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on ThursdayAlso read Biparjoy to cross SaurashtraKutch coast on June 15 has intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm IMDChief Secretary Rajkumar DGP Vikas Sahay Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey and heads of the Revenue Department Energy Department and Road Building Department have been asked to keep constant vigil on the happenings After a preliminary discussion with all heads of department the collectors and concerned officials of the potentially affected districts also joined through video conference Going by the trends the Arabian Sea is not particularly known for its cyclones in the past but the weather pattern is now transforming This time the Arabian Sea is witnessing Cyclone Biparjoy The fourthstrongest cyclone that occurred in June in the Sea it is expected to make landfall around June 14 Cyclone Vayu 2019 Cyclone Nisarga 2020 and Cyclone Tauktae 2021 are the previous cyclones which occurred off the west coast of India