CYCLONE BIPARJOY PEOPLE BEING SHIFTED TO TEMPORARY SHELTERS AMID CYCLONE ALERT

Kutch Gujarat Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat s Kutch have started shifting people from lowlying areas to temporary shelters They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation Om Prakash the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat s Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow Six ships left the port today and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert Those staying in lowlying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham the PRO said Notably Indian Meteorological Department IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra amp Kutch Coast Yellow Message ESCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 IST of 11th Jun near lat 189N amp long 677E Likely to cross between Mandvi Gujarat and Karachi Pakistan by noon of 15th June IMD said in a tweet