Ahmedabad Ahead of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat s Kutch district authorities have evacuated around 50000 people so far from coastal areas to temporary shelters in the western state The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour the India Meteorological Department IMD said On Wednesday the IMD upgraded the alert from orange to red as it issued the cyclone warning afresh for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts Heavy rains precede landfallSeveral districts of Gujarat were drenched as heavy rainfall preceded the cyclone s landfall In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning Khambhaliya taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received the highest 121 mm of rainfall followed by Dwarka 92 mm and Kalyanpur 70 mm during this period the State Emergency Operation Centre SEOC said in a releaseMore than nine talukas in Jamnagar Junagadh Rajkot Porbandar and Kutch districts received more than 50 mm of rainfall in the same period it said According to SEOC 54 talukas across the districts of Saurashtra and Kutch received more than 10 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning The cyclone is nearly 290 km away from Kutch at present As a precautionary measure we have already shifted nearly 50000 people living in coastal areas to temporary shelters The evacuation process is still on and the remaining 5000 persons will be shifted by this evening to safer places said State Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar PandeyOf the 50000odd evacuees nearly 18000 people were shifted to shelters in Kutch district while others were evacuated from Junagadh Jamnagar Porbandar Devbhumi Dwarka Morbi and Rajkot Pandey told reporters in Gandhinagar He said 15 teams of NDRF National Disaster Response Force 12 teams of SDRF State Disaster Response Force 115 teams of state road and building department and 397 teams of the state electricity department have been deployed in different coastal districts Officials of departments of Electricity and Road amp Building have also reached designated spots to restore connectivity and power supply We have also deployed teams carrying HAM Radio sets and satellite phones in the coastal region for better communication said Pandey Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the state government s emergency operations centre on Tuesday night for a review of the preparednessHealth Minister inspects hospitals Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected hospitals in Kutch Gujarat and sought information on oxygen ventilators and critical care beds that are available He also reviewed the preparations made to ensure health facilities that might be needed postcycloneDefence Minister speaks to Service ChiefsDefence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Wednesday said that he has spoken to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone Rajnath said Latest IMD bulletinThe IMD said in its latest bulletin that the intensity of rainfall would increase as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast on June 15 with isolated places in the districts of Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi Gujarat and Karachi Pakistan near Jakhau port Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph it saidDue to this a few places in Porbandar Rajkot Morbi Junagadh and the remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat region are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on FridayWind speeds will reach 6575 kmph gusting to 85 kmph along and off the coasts of the districts of Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka from Wednesday forenoon the IMD said They will gradually increase to 125135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph on Thursday along and off the districts of Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka Porbandar Jamnagar Rajkot Junagarh and MorbiSea condition is likely to be very rough till the evening of Wednesday along Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and high to phenomenal till the evening of Thursday before becoming normal the IMD said A storm surge of about 23 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate lowlying areas of the affected districts during the time of landfall The tides could be up to 36 meters in different places the Met department said All fishing activities suspendedFollowing the meteorological predictions fishing activities have been suspended until June 16 and ports remain closed with ships anchored due to the rough sea conditions and inclement weather caused by the approaching cyclonePandey assured the public that the government is actively working to prevent any loss of life due to this severe weather event The rescue operation is being carried out in two phases with residents within 0 to 5 kilometres of the seashore being relocated first Subsequently individuals residing within a distance of 5 to 10 kilometres of the coast will be moved to safer areas with priority given to children pregnant women and the elderlyTo aid in the relief efforts 17 teams of the NDRF and 12 teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the affected districts of Devbhumi Dwarka Rajkot Jamnagar Junagadh Porbandar Gir Somnath Morbi and Valsad The Western Railway has taken precautionary measures including canceling 69 trains and shortterminating 33 trains while shortoriginating 27 trains to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain operational efficiency Read Cyclone Biparjoy effect Baby dolphin 