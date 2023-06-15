Ahmedabad Gujarat is bracing itself for cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall today June 15 between 4 pm to 8 pm triggering a massive evacuation operation and deployment of disaster management personnel in the western state With the first light of dawn on Thursday authorities resumed the readiness and evacuation operations along the coastal areas to ensure there is no human loss when the cyclone hits the coast Till Wednesday evening authorities had evacuated over 50000 people from vulnerable areas The cyclone expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district has already brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the SaurashtraKutch region The weather office has sounded an alert for Gujarat Kerala Tamil Nadu Karnataka Maharashtra Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Goa Daman Diu Lakshadweep Dadar and Nagarajun HaveliThe cyclone system brought heavy rainfall at most places in the coastal areas of Gujarat on Wednesday with very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places The rainfall intensity would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kachchh Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar on ThursdayIndian Navy readies ships The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has positioned four ships equipped with HADR bricks ready to be deployed at a moment s notice In addition there are five relief teams stationed at both Porbandar and Okha along with 15 relief teams at Valsura prepared to provide aid and support to the civil authorities Furthermore helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are standing by for immediate transportation to Gujarat Administration on its toes On Wednesday the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel along with senior officers assessed the situation and reviewed preparedness At the central level Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh separately examined measures to handle the cyclone s impact Nine talukas across various districts experienced significant rainfall in the 24hour period leading up to Wednesday morningThe India Meteorological Department IMD predicts that Biparjoy will change its path and move northeastwards towards Kutch and Saurashtra It is anticipated to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging from 125135 kmph and gusts up to 145 kmph In response the Gujarat government has initiated a massive evacuation effort focusing on the Kutch region which is expected to be the most affected People residing within a 10 km radius of the coast are being relocated to temporary sheltersAlok Kumar Pandey State Commissioner of Relief provided an update on the ongoing evacuation on Wednesday evening stating The cyclone is nearly 290 km away from Kutch at present As a precautionary measure we have already shifted nearly 50000 people living in coastal areas to temporary shelters The evacuation process is still ongoing and the remaining 5000 individuals will be relocated to safer places by late evening The evacuees comprise around 18000 individuals who have been transferred to shelters in Kutch district while the rest have been evacuated from Junagadh Jamnagar Porbandar Devbhumi Dwarka Morbi and Rajkot Multiple teams including the National Disaster Response Force NDRF State Disaster Response Force SDRF and various government departments have been deployed across different coastal districts to provide relief and supportMajor temples will remain closed today In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port the local administration has decided to keep the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple trust Parth Talsania said the temple will remain shut for devotees and visitors on ThursdayThe decision was taken for the safety and security of people in view of the cyclone warning he said Although devotees will not be allowed into the temple premises daily rituals will be carried out inside by priests and people will be able to see it live on the temple website as well as social media handlesIn Gir Somnath district the famous Somnath temple will remain open on Thursday but the trust managing it has urged the devotees not to visit it Also read Cyclone Biparjoy updates Over 50000 shifted so far heavy rains precede landfall Defence Minister speaks to Service Chiefs