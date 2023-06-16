Gandhi Nagar: As Cyclone Biparjoy made its landfall in Gujarat coast, it wrought havoc in the lives of denizens living in the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch with rainfall and storm surge. It lays centered in the land before its projected petering out later on Friday evening, the Weather Office said.

"At 0230 of Today, 16th June the SCS BIPARJOY lay centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya. It would further move NE-wards and weaken into a CS by early morning of 16th and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan(sic)," the Indian Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

In a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday night to enquir about the situation in the state following the landfall of the powerful cyclone. Modi wanted to know the measures put in place by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest, Patel wrote in twitter.