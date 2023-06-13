Gir Somnath Gujarat The effects of Cyclone Biparjoy can be seen At least six houses collapsed in the Madhwad village of Gujarat on Monday night due to rising sea waves officials said on Tuesday Following this all the people staying inside the houses were safely rescued and given temporary shelter in a village temple a primary school and a community centre Upon receiving the information Kodinar tehsil s development officer YM Rawal reached the village in the Gir Somnath district He said that the six houses located in the village collapsed due to the high sea waves The officer also said that there are still over 100 houses in the coastal areas Currently only those people who have been homeless have been shifted However in case the need arises the district administration is ready to shift around 1500 to 2000 people who reside in the village added RawalAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage says IMDThe Madhwad village is a village of the fishermen community in the Kodinar tehsil As the village is located right on the coast seawater enters people s houses here even during the monsoon season The villagers have been demanding that they should be relocated to safer places but their repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears The Indian Meteorological Department IMD has said that Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage The weather body also predicted that Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka and the Jamnagar districts in Gujarat are likely to be most impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy The weather office had said Biparjoy which was categorised as an ESCS extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a VSCS very severe cyclonic storm The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near the Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15 as a VSCSAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy fallout Amit Shah announces Rs 8000 crore disaster management schemes