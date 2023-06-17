Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said. According to officials, 58-year-old Amit Shah along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of areas affected at Kachchh in the state.

The Home Minister is in his home state to take stock of the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. He will also hold a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officials. They also said Shah will also visit shelter homes and meet people. "He will then visit Mandvi and meet affected people. The Home Minister will also visit the Swami Narayan temple in Bhuj and review food materials and other facilities for the affected people," the officials added.

Also read: Gujarat sets 3 days to limp back to normalcy from cyclone Biparjoy's destruction trail

A father and son duo had died trying to save their cattle stuck in a ravine in the Bhavnagar district before Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall. However, there was no loss of life as the cyclone entered the land and moved further towards Rajasthan. At least 23 people were injured while the cyclone barreled through Gujarat. Several houses in the state were damaged. Electricity poles and trees uprooted at many places in the coastal areas of the state.

The Gujarat government has set three days time to limp back to normalcy after Cyclone Biparjoy weakened on Friday before ravaging the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has directed all his officials to expedite the relief work and to ensure that the relief measures reach the affected on time.

Also read: Amid Biparjoy landfall 707 bundles of joy arrive in Gujarat