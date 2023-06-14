Jamnagar As Gujarat braces for a rampaging Cyclone Biparjoy which keeps moving fast towards the coastal areas of the state health department moved 73 pregnant women to secured places where nine of them delivered their babies at health centresSensing the danger Jamnagar district has been put on red alert Authorities said evacuation work has started in full swing In view of Cyclone Biparjoy comprehensive measures are being taken by the Health Branch of District Panchayat Jamnagar All the health centers of the district are being prepared to deal with the disaster Rapid Response Medical Teams and Mobile Medical Teams are taking care of the health and shelter of sick people in the coastal villagesThe district health team has rushed to all the potentially affected villages The pregnant women were moved in government ambulances to the nearest the health center where they gave birth to their children At the health centres an arrangement has been made for 24x7 medical facility as doctors and nursing staff were pressed into action to attend urgent medical calls And all the auxiliary arrangements necessary for life have been made During an evacuation process 9 out of 73 pregnant women have been successfully shifted to health centresIn Jamnagar authorities relocated about 70000 people to safe locations The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday upgraded the alert from orange message to red message amid the powerful cyclone Biparjoy approaching the coast of Gujarat The latest alert issued by the Weather Bureau said the Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts are issued as a red messageVery Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy over North Eastern Arabian Sea lay centered about 280km westSouth West of Jakhau Port 290km westSouth West of Devbhumi Dwarka There is no change in the storm s path and is projected to make its land fall near Jakhau Port by June 15The government said they have so far evacuated nearly 37800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state Those evacuated have been shifted to temporary shelters as cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat s Kutch district on Thursday evening