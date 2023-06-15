Gandhinagar: As Cyclone Biparjoy looks set to unleash its fury soon after a projected landfall in Jakhau port of Gujarat on Thursday, authorities have stepped up efforts to save people from the impact of the cyclonic storm and gusty winds.

The state government has set up 76 state-of-the-art shelter homes in the coastal areas. According to information provided by the government, out of 76 multipurpose cyclone shelters, 25 are in Junagadh, 29 in Gir Somnath, four each in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch, two in Amreli, one each in Jamnagar and Navsari.

Besides, five shelter homes came up in Bharuch and one in Ahmedabad. Immediately 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in eight districts of the Kutch-Saurashtra region. Junagadh houses 196 shelter homes, while Kutch has 173 and 56 centres were set up in Jamnagar. One hundred and forty shelter homes came up in Porbandar, 182 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 507 in Gir Somnath, 31 in Morbi and 236 in Rajkot. These shelter homes are regularly visited by medical teams to ensure proper health check-ups of the people shifted to these shelter homes.

Meanwhile, NDRF IG NS Bundela said that 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for Cyclone Biparjoy. “18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF are deployed. IMD is sharing information with us from time to time. We have evacuated 94,000 people from the affected areas. Weak buildings, pillars, and trees will be affected by it. We cannot estimate the loss yet. We have placed 15 teams at different places for the airlift,” Bundela said.