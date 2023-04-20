Gandhinagar A 59yearold subInspector of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF had died by suicide on Wednesday officials said The incident happened at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar Police said he was found dead in a pool of blood at his barrackA team of police who reached the CRPF campus to probe the incident concluded it as a case of death by suicide The jawan s AK 47 has been recovered from the spot As a part of police investigation the deceased s family members and colleagues are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind him taking this extreme stepAccording to police sources the deceased was identified as Kishan Mohanbhai Rathore was a resident of Rakhial in Gujarat s Ahmedabad Rathore s family members lived in Surdhara Society in Rakhial and he had returned from a leave a few days ago The body of the deceased jawan was sent to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for postmortem examination police sources said adding that the incident came to light after his brothersinarms heard gun shot sound from his barrack and checked on him They found Rathore lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries They informed a medical team and a doctor declared the jawan dead Also read Army soldier posted at Jaisalmer military station dies by suicideKishan Rathore s family has feigned ignorance as to what pushed Rathore to take the extreme step Close friends and relatives of Rathore who confirmed that he had a couple of health issues requested the media not to speculate or trivialise the reason behind his deathSuicide is not solutionIf you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support someone is always there to listen Call Sneha Foundation 04424640050 available 24x7 or iCall the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline 9152987821 which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm