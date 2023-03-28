Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad police have arrested Malini Patel, wife of alleged conman from Gujarat Kiran Patel for allegedly usurping a senior citizen's bungalow. Earlier this month, Kiran was arrested from a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Later on, a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy was filed by Ahmedabad police against the Patel couple for usurping the bungalow in the pretext of renovating it.

Malini was booked as a co-accused in this case. She had also filed a pre-arrest bail plea and approached the court for legal protection, claiming she was not involved in the case. The crime branch of Ahmedabad police arrested her from her relative's place after her bail plea was rejected. The senior citizen, who is also the brother of a former minister, owned a bungalow worth Rs 18 lakh in Shilaj area and wanted to sell it. The man complained that Kiran advised him to renovate his bungalow to fetch a better deal. He said Kiran posed as a PMO official and real estate owner. The complainant agreed to Kiran's proposal and shifted to his friend's house after the renovation work started. After some time, the complainant came to know that the couple was living in the bungalow and had even put up their name plate outside it. After the matter came to light, the couple left without completing the work.

Kiran Patel, currently under judicial custody in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be brought to Ahmedabad in connection with this case. Meanwhile, the owner of a rented bungalow in Ghodasar has complained that the Patel couple allegedly did not pay the rent for five years.