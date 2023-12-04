CONGRESS MP SHAKTISINH GOHIL DEMANDS RELEASE OF OVER 150 GUJARAT FISHERMEN LODGED IN PAK JAILS

Gandhinagar: Congress Member of Parliament from Gujarat, Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday raised the issue of arrest of more than 150 fishermen from the state and urged the Centre to make efforts for their release. Gohil while speaking on the inaugural day of the winter session of Parliament, said that more than 150 fishermen from Gujarat were imprisoned by Pakistan despite having already spent the maximum imprisonment of three years.

While proposing a four-point demand, the Congress MP said that firstly, he requested the government to make efforts to free the fishermen from Pakistan's captivity. Secondly, the facility to enable fishermen to keep in touch with their families through post should be restarted, he said. Gohil said that the facility started by the Manmohan Singh led UPA government under which the fishermen were able to communicate with their families through letters had been suspended by the current BJP government at the Centre.

Thirdly, fishermen should be given subsidy for fishing boats and the facility of bank loan installments should be increased, Gohil demanded. As part of the fourth demand, the amount should be increased for the subsistence of the families of imprisoned fishermen, he added. Gohil said that fishermen from Gujarat were being repeatedly arrested by Pakistani marines and imprisoned in Pakistani jails.

He said that the Pakistan Navy also seizes the fishermen's boats and confiscates their gear and equipment. “Gujarat's sea coast is adjacent to Pakistan and today about 156 fishermen are lodged in Pakistani jails. According to the law of Pakistan, if you accidentally cross the maritime border then you can be kept in jail for a maximum of three years,” said Gohil.