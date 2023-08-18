CONGRESS DEMANDS WHITE PAPER ON DUBIOUS CHINESE APP SCAM IN GUJARAT

New Delhi: Congress on Friday demanded a White Paper on the multi-crore scam involving at least Rs 1,400 crore, committed by a Chinese national while staying in Gujarat. The Congress also questioned how come Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained ignorant about this scandal that took place in the state he and his Home Minister come from.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson and Chairman of Media and Publicity Pawan Khera questioned how a Chinese national, Woo Uyanbe stayed in the sensitive towns of Gujarat, bordering Pakistan, and duped 1,200 unsuspecting people of Rs 1,400 crore within a span of nine days.

He said that some estimates put the amount of money involved in the scandal at Rs 4,000 crore. He asked how it was possible that the scam went unnoticed and the Chinese national had a free run in robbing people of their money. Khera also said that this happened in Gujarat, the state from where both, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister come from. He wondered how it could happen in the state of the Prime Minister who has otherwise cultivated an image that nothing happens across the country without his knowledge. Khera wondered where were the agencies like the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) etc when the Chinese national looted the Indians.“Are all these agencies reserved for the opposition parties only?” he remarked, adding that the money looted from people in India may have been siphoned off through shell companies to some foreign countries.“Either the Prime Minister did not know what was happening or he turned a blind eye even after knowing about it and both situations are dangerous for the country,” he said.

The Congress leader also said how the Uttar Pradesh police were seen promoting and advertising the ‘Dani Data App’, which they, as a disciplined force, obviously must not have done on their own.“Who instructed the police to promote the app?” he asked.“This government seems to have become like a travel agency for fraudsters and scamsters like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and now Woo Uyanbe, by facilitating their ‘flights’ from here after committing frauds,” he said.The Congress leader also pointed out how the government was boasting about having banned so many Chinese apps, while one Chinese person came to India and developed an app here and looted Indians before making good his escape.“It is no longer the issue of uninstalling an app, but changing the entire software, that has been infested with the virus, in 2024,” he said. To a question on the resignation of a professor from Ashoka University, Khera said, this government has a problem with universities and all the sources of knowledge. He pointed out that they have a problem with Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Aligarh Muslim University and now Ashoka University.“They believe that all knowledge has only one source and that is the WhatsApp University,” he said.(IANS)