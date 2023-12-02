CLASS 11 BOY KILLED BY 2 FRIENDS FOR REFUSING SAME SEX RELATIONSHIP ACCUSED HELD

Jamnagar: A 16-year-old boy, who went missing yesterday was allegedly killed by his two friends for reportedly refusing a same-sex relationship in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The partially charred body of the boy was found in a remote area in the outskirts of Suvarda village in Jamnagar on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused and investigations are underway.

The deceased, a class 11 student, lived in Mohannagar residential area. His parents lodged a missing persons' report yesterday stating their son had not returned home after school. Gopalbhai, deceased's father said that they became worried when the boy did not return in the afternoon. The family searched all places but failed to trace the boy and later approached the police.

While investigating the case, CCTV footage of Mohannagar Housing Building was examined. It was revealed that the boy was taken away by two youths on a bike. On the basis of the footage, police started searching for the teenager and the accused who kidnapped him.

Meanwhile, half-burnt body of the boy was recovered from the border of Suvarda village this morning. On receiving information, police and forensic teams reached the spot and sent the body to Jamnagar GG Hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, another police team nabbed the accused. During the interrogations, it came to light that they were the boy's friends who were offended after he rejected their proposal for same-sex relationship. The duo confessed of kidnapping the boy and taking him to the Suvarda village border. "They strangulated the boy to death and set his body on fire. After which, they fled from the spot", police said.