Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In yet another haul of cannabis plants in Gujarat, at least 200 cannabis plants were seized from two flats of a society in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej. According to official sources, acting on a tip-off, the Gujarat Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams conducted raids in Orchid Legacy flats in Sarkhej on Sunday night. At least 200 cannabis plants were found being grown using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil in two adjacent flats.

Official sources said that the police have detained three including one woman. However, the main accused remains absconding. The discovery comes days after cannabis plants were found in the campus of Gujarat University. According to official sources, the police seized at least 200 cannabis plants from house numbers 1501 and 1502 of the D2 flat of Orchid Legacy, Sarkhej.

Police investigation revealed that the plants were injected with Amino Acids which act as growth activators. The plants were being grown using high-tech methods which provided the required temperature for plant growth. The plants were kept inside a mini greenhouse which the accused made in their flats. The accused planted cannabis plants to sell it further.

Sources said that the residents of the society grew suspicious when the accused received a huge parcel. They informed the police, who conducted a raid on the flats of the accused. During the raid, it was found that the accused started growing cannabis plants one and a half months ago. The detained accused have been identified as Ravi Musarka, Viren Modi, and Ratika Prasad. Sources said that the absconding accused is a resident of Ranchi.

