Gujarat: Dilapidated building collapses in Junagadh; several feared trapped

Junagadh: Owing to incessant rains for the past few days, a three-storey heritage building collapsed in the Junagadh district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon. Rescue workers promptly swung into action and managed to save nine members of a family from the wreckage soon after the building crashed in Raja Mehta Pole locality on Mint Road in the Kot area of the district.

However, the authorities fear that more people might still be buried under the debris, necessitating a meticulous search and rescue operation to find any remaining survivors. To aid in the rescue efforts, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and is working tirelessly to clear the debris and reach those trapped underneath. Unfortunately, the densely populated and congested nature of the area has presented challenges to the rescue operation.

According to official sources, the building that collapsed was a heritage structure and had been subject to regular inspections. Surprisingly, despite the routine checks conducted by the estate department of the corporation, the building gave way suddenly, catching everyone off guard. Notably, the building had not received any prior notice of instability from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Presently, the estate department is actively working on identifying other vulnerable structures to prevent further tragedies.

The Mayor of Junagadh, along with a team of 500 dedicated individuals, is actively engaged in the rescue work, attempting to find and save anyone trapped in the rubble. As the rescue operations continue, heavy equipment such as JCBs has been brought in to aid in the clearance of debris from the collapsed building on Datar Road in Junagadh city.

As the building collapse is situated in a market area, with shops occupying the ground floor and residential accommodations at the rear, the number of affected individuals is likely to increase. Notably, this tragic event marks another in a series of building collapses in the region, with a recent incident occurring during the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, where a house collapsed in the Mitakhali area, resulting in injuries to three people, one of whom later succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Junagadh city recorded 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several parts, leaving damaged cars piled on each other and carcasses of cattle swept away in flash floods. As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places have been predicted for today in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar and Dwarka.

Heavy rains at isolated places are likely in the districts of Anand, Bharuch and Surat in Gujarat. On Sunday, IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.