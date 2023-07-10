Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storied building collapsed in the Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Monday morning, a police official said. He said that five other residents, who sustained minor injuries, were also rescued.

According to Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai, the incident took place at around 7 am. "The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years old, was located in the Mithakhai Gam area. Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said that emergency tenders and first respondent vehicles were rushed to the spot, where the building collapsed. "After two hours of intense rescue operation, we managed to pull out 57-year-old Vinod Dakaniya, who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival," added Khadia.

Khadia further said that five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued from the site and they were also admitted to nearby hospitals. He said as many as 35 fire brigade personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

Police said that a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered against the owner of the building. Earlier on June 23, three persons, including a woman and a four-year-old boy, were killed and five others injured after a three-storied residential building collapsed in Jamnagar city of Gujarat. The nearly 30-year-old building located in Sadhana colony area, constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board, was in a dilapidated condition, locals claimed.

