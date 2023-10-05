Kutch: The Border Security Force on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani fisherman after a “suspicious movement in the Indian waters near Sir Creek in Kutch region of Gujarat, an official said. “01 Pak fisherman apprehended near Sir Creek on 04/10/2023, late evening, BSF patrolling party observed suspicious movement on Indian side Sir Creek.

Immediately BSF troops rushed to the spot and apprehended 01 Pak fisherman with an engine fitted wooden boat close to Sir Creek,” a BSF spokesman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The apprehended Pakistani fisherman's identity has been ascertained as Md Khamesa, age 50 yrs, son of Sadiq, a resident of Village Shahbandar in District Sujawal in Sindh region of Pakistan, the BSF spokesman said.

It was not immediately known how the Pakistani fisherman landed in the Indian waters. Further investigation into the case is going on. It is noteworthy that a week ago, BSF soldiers had chased away a 30-year-old Pakistani national along with a bird from Indian waters. An official said that the Pakistani national had entered the maritime border of Kutch for catching birds and crabs.

Pakistani fishermen have been regularly caught fishing in the Indian waters and often end up in jail. Pertinently, on 23rd of Sept, a patrolling party of BSF had apprehended another Pakistani national along the International border in Bhuj region. The Pakistani national identified as Mahboob Ali, 30 yrs, son of Mohd Yusuf, a resident of Seerani, Badin District in Pakistan's Sindh was apprehended by the BSF from the Northern end of Harami Nala.