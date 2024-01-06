BOGUS AADHAAR CARD RACKET BUSTED IN SURAT 1 ARRESTED

Surat: A racket of making fake Aadhar cards was busted in Surat with the police arresting the prime accused.

The Anti-Crime Branch of Surat earlier arrested nine Bangladeshis who had entered India illegally. During the interrogations one Bahadur Rafiq Khan said that they had got the fake Aadhar cards by paying Rs 5,000 to Bhupendra Tiwari, who runs a community health centre. Following which, police launched a search operation and nabbed Tiwari.

It was revealed that among the nine who were arrested with fake Aadhar cards had bought property in India and got loans on the basis of the fake document. Surat ACP R.P. Jhala said, "Among nine arrested Bangladeshis, Bahadur named Bhupendra Tiwari as the prime culprit involved in making fake Aadhar cards".

Bahadur told police that he is a hard-working labourer and had entered India through an agent by paying him Rs 20,000. Later, he paid Rs 5,000 to Tiwari for getting an Aadhar card, police said.