Devgadh Baria (Gujarat) : Relatives of Gujarat riots gangrape survivor Bilkis Bano broke into celebrations at her residence here today after the Supreme Court of India quashed remission given to 11 convicts and ordered their surrender before the authorities of the jail concerned in fourteen days. The family members and relatives of Bilkis Bano said that finally, justice has been served in the case.

The 42-year-old rape survivor, Bilkis Bano, was originally a native of Randhikpur village in Dahod district of Gujarat. In the aftermath of the Godhra train burning, the Gujarat 2002 riots broke out during which Bilkis Bano fell victim to rapists. She later moved to Devgadh Baria along with her family while the rape has raged in the court for several years and hit national headlines all along.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat has granted remission to 11 convicts following which the convicts have been released. Now, the top court has ordered their imprisonment once again.

Relatives of Bilkis Bano burst crackers outside the house of Bilkis Bano in Devgadh Baria. Several opposition parties and INDIA Bloc leaders have welcome the apex court's order on the revocation of remission to the Bilkis Bano convicts. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) described the top court's order as a lesson for rapists and murderers.