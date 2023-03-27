New Delhi: One of the 11 rape convicts in the Billkis Bano gangrape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots was seen on stage at a Gujarat government event with BJP MP and MLA flanking him on Saturday. This is just two days before the Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea challenging the release of these rape convicts on Independence Day last year prior to the Gujarat elections.

The occasion was the foundation stone laying ceremony of a pipeline held on Saturday under the Limkheda Group Water Supply scheme by former Union Minister and Dahod MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor. His brother Sailesh Bhabhor, the Limkheda MLA was also seen on stage. Shailesh Chimanlal Bhatt, one of the 11 Bilkis Bano rape convicts, was seen posing for photos with them and participating in the puja.

Reacting to the photo, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter saying, "I want to see these monsters back in jail and the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass."

The 11 convicts were sentenced to life term imprisonment in 2008. They were also charged with killing seven members of Bilkis Bano's family along with her three-year-old daughter.

Also read: Bilkis Bano case: SC constitutes new bench to hear plea against remission to convicts, hearing on Mar 27

This was one of the several atrocities that took place in Gujarat in 2002 in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express burning in which several kar sevaks (religious volunteers) died. The train was boarded by these right-wing activists on their way back to their state after 'desecrating' the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

After the release of the rapists last year, several petitions were filed in the top court by Opposition leaders like TMC's Mahua Moitra and CPM Politburo member Subhashini Ali challenging their release. A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on March 22 directed the matter for urgent listing and assured Bilkis Bano that a new bench would be formed.

The Gujarat government released the convicts on the basis of their petition and after constituting a panel that purportedly had men who had ties with the ruling BJP. These panel members had reasoned that the convicts were 'sanskari' (cultured) Brahmins, they have already served 14 years in prison and had displayed good behaviour throughout their time in prison.