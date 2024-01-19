New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed applications by 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case seeking to extend their time to surrender before jail authorities.

A two-judge bench led by justice B V Nagarathna said the applications lacked merit. “The reasons cited by applicants to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit inasmuch as those reasons in no way prevent them from complying with our directions”, said the bench.

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine tomorrow applications filed by three convicts in Bilkis Bano case, seeking extension of time to surrender. The time to surrender is expiring on January 21.

On January 8, the apex court quashed the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government. The apex court said that the Gujarat government had no power to apply its remission policy to these eleven convicts and directed all the convicts to surrender within two weeks.